Wonder Porcelain introduces Sunset ceramic wall tile collection

Lebanon, Tenn. — Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, introduced its Sunset ceramic wall tile collection at Coverings 2025 in Orlando this week.

The Sunset collection is a celebration of light and color across vibrant ceramic surfaces. With a glossy finish and intense hues reminiscent of painted light, these tiles transform walls into centerpieces. From radiant white to deep blue, each piece invites the creation of expressive, personality-filled spaces. The collection is available in 3 x 9 and 2.5 x 15.5 formats, enabling creative and flexible layouts—ideal for those who see ceramics as a form of artistic expression.

“Our commitment to great design, artisan-like craftsmanship, and a deep passion for excellence is evident in the Sunset collection,” said Jacky Huang, CEO of Wonder Porcelain. “Our tiles are a reflection of our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for design, offering a wide range of innovative collections to meet the needs of our customers.”

Dave Godlewski, director of sales, added, “We have our finger on the pulse of design, working with top global designers and listening closely to our clients and their clients’ needs and wants to create innovative and trend-setting tile collections like Sunset.”