Lions Floor launches LionsGrip adhesive

Los Angeles, Calif.—Lions Floor announced the official launch of LionsGrip, [LI-LionsGrip-4gal] a new resilient flooring adhesive engineered for performance, simplicity and dependable results.

Designed specifically for glue-down LVP installations, LionsGrip features a transitional pressure-sensitive formula that balances ease of use with lasting strength—ideal for residential, multifamily and light commercial applications.

“LionsGrip isn’t just a new product—it’s a strategic expansion of our commitment to offer reliable, installer-friendly solutions that support flawless project execution,” said Jerry Guo, president of Lions Floor. “From single-family homes to high-volume multi-unit developments, LionsGrip is built to perform where it matters most—on the jobsite.”

Key benefits of LionsGrip include:

Transitional Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA)

Ideal for LVP/LVT and sheet vinyl

One-part system for simple, no-hassle application

Ultra-low VOC formula (≤11 g/L) for healthier indoor air

Light traffic ready in as little as 12 hours

LEED-compatible for eco-conscious projects

Designed for residential, multifamily and light commercial use

Coverage: 150–260 sq. ft. per gallon

Made in the USA and packaged in 4-gallon buckets

LionsGrip is also designed to perfectly complement Lions Floor’s District Collection of glue-down vinyl planks, including:

District (2mm | 6-mil wear layer)

District Pro (2mm | 12-mil wear layer)

District Max (2.5mm | 20-mil wear layer)

Each collection features a fiberglass-reinforced core for enhanced dimensional stability, making them an ideal match for LionsGrip’s firm-set adhesion capabilities.