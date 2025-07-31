Lions Floor launches LionsGrip adhesive

Los Angeles, Calif.—Lions Floor announced the official launch of LionsGrip, [LI-LionsGrip-4gal] a new resilient flooring adhesive engineered for performance, simplicity and dependable results.
Designed specifically for glue-down LVP installations, LionsGrip features a transitional pressure-sensitive formula that balances ease of use with lasting strength—ideal for residential, multifamily and light commercial applications.
“LionsGrip isn’t just a new product—it’s a strategic expansion of our commitment to offer reliable, installer-friendly solutions that support flawless project execution,” said Jerry Guo, president of Lions Floor. “From single-family homes to high-volume multi-unit developments, LionsGrip is built to perform where it matters most—on the jobsite.”
Key benefits of LionsGrip include:
- Transitional Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA)
- Ideal for LVP/LVT and sheet vinyl
- One-part system for simple, no-hassle application
- Ultra-low VOC formula (≤11 g/L) for healthier indoor air
- Light traffic ready in as little as 12 hours
- LEED-compatible for eco-conscious projects
- Designed for residential, multifamily and light commercial use
- Coverage: 150–260 sq. ft. per gallon
- Made in the USA and packaged in 4-gallon buckets
LionsGrip is also designed to perfectly complement Lions Floor’s District Collection of glue-down vinyl planks, including:
- District (2mm | 6-mil wear layer)
- District Pro (2mm | 12-mil wear layer)
- District Max (2.5mm | 20-mil wear layer)
Each collection features a fiberglass-reinforced core for enhanced dimensional stability, making them an ideal match for LionsGrip’s firm-set adhesion capabilities.