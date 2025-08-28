Wood: Effective tips to help RSAs seal the deal

It’s no secret that hardwood is arguably the most aspirational flooring product available—next to ceramic tile, of course. That might lead one to think the category could easily sell itself. Unfortunately, that’s just not the reality. There is stiff competition from other hard surface categories. Retail sales associates could always use more ammunition to trade up consumers to real wood. Following are a few effective tips to help RSAs seal the deal in the hardwood section:

1. Make hardwood the focal point

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. That was the primary motivation for Urbanfloor when the company unveiled its gallery-style, state-of-the-art showroom. The space measures 2,000 square feet and is located at the company’s headquarters in Culver City, Calif. While Urbanfloor participates in several hard surface product categories, this showroom is dedicated to highlighting the attributes of genuine hardwood.

“We created the space to be very designer friendly,” said Yvette Shroyer, who manages the showroom at Urbanfloor’s headquarters. “We really put a lot of thought into the types of samples that we wanted to display, so we created floor-to-ceiling wall samples so viewers could see more details of the longer/ wider boards. Each sample we selected was carefully thought out.”

The spacious new showroom features lighter toned hardwood samples contrasted against dark walls and ceilings. It was designed to appeal to professional designers, product specifiers and the general public. “It’s very customer friendly,” Shroyer stated. “We wanted to upgrade it for designers so they would feel more comfortable bringing their clients in while still making it accessible to the mainstream consumer who’s in the market for wood.”

2. Emphasize hardwood’s return on investment

While the category has undoubtedly ceded share to competing product segments, hardwood flooring represents the gold standard for homeowners. “From the retail sales associates to the store owner, hardwood provides the highest margin opportunities for dollar per square foot,” said Chris King, vice president, residential sales, AHF Products. “By defaulting to other products, the RSA is leaving dollars on the table.”

Wood, according to King, is profitable at multiple price points, all depending on the type of product and volume. Middle price points and premium products will usually be more profitable than value-grade products. The purchase decision is more about the beauty and longevity of the product than hitting a price point.

While many tend to look at margin “percent,” it’s margin dollars that are meaningful to the bottom line, King noted. “And even with the added challenge retailers have had post pandemic, coupled with the stress from wood-look alternatives, true hardwood is where bigger paychecks can be made.”

3. Be on the lookout for trade-up opportunities

In many cases—but not all—consumers in the market for real hardwood are not likely to settle for something else. This is especially true with wood “look-alike” products, experts say. Conversely, sales associates can gently persuade some consumers to trade up to a real wood floor. This can happen even if they came into a store intent on buying a much less expensive alternative. The key to winning over this class of customer, executives agree, is listening closely for opportunities to upgrade.

Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surfaces at Stanton Design, offers this advice: “Obviously, if an RSA is commissioned, I think they’re going to try to upsell a client or an end user who has a house full of kids and dogs and came in looking for a waterproof product that looks like wood but is much less expensive. But if the customer is looking for true aesthetics, something that’s going to add true value-add to the home, then wood is a no-brainer.”

The key, according to Stepp, is locating what he called the customer’s “pain point” when talking budgets. “If the customer is open to it, then I think the RSA could probably push them into a nice premium wood product for $10-$12 per square foot versus a WPC product that retails for under $6. If they really want a true, luxurious hardwood that’s everlasting and a unique, custom installation that adds value to the home, I think you can probably talk them into really considering it.”

4. Ask for the sale

Whether the consumer wandered into the showroom in search of wood or the store owner or installer came out to the home to take measurements, the situation is the same. The challenge does not change. The difference between success and failure often comes down to one thing. You have to ask for the sale.

Retail consultant Jerry Levinson shared his advice at the recent National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) convention. In his presentation, “How to Provide a 5-Star Sales Experience,” Levinson discussed the urgency of giving the customer a speedy (albeit accurate) estimate when doing an in-home measure.

He also strongly recommended getting the customer to commit while you’re there in the home. “You don’t necessarily want to pressure her to buy, but you definitely want to give her the opportunity to buy now,” he explained. “Let’s think of it from the customer’s point of view. She invited you to her house, she probably cleaned up before you got there and she may have shuffled appointments around so she can meet you there. She most likely wants to buy flooring. In my opinion, it’s much better customer service to give her a quote and an opportunity to get this project going as soon as possible.”