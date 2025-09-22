The hidden ROI of installer training

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnsAl's ColumnThe hidden ROI of installer training

Kaye FCEFIn the flooring industry, discussions about training often center on solving the installer shortage. While that conversation is critical, there’s a deeper reason training should be at the forefront: the protection of brand reputation. For retailers, distributors and manufacturers, properly trained installers are not just a labor solution—they are a safeguard for customer trust, brand credibility and long-term profitability.

Here’s why:

Installation—The final brand touchpoint. Every flooring product, no matter how innovative or beautiful, is only as good as the installation. When a customer invests in new flooring, her lasting impression of the brand comes from the person kneeling on their floor with tools in hand. That installer becomes the brand’s final ambassador. A skilled installer leaves behind more than a finished floor. They leave behind confidence, loyalty and the likelihood of repeat business.

The high cost of poor installations. The flooring industry is no stranger to the costs of callbacks. A poor installation can undo months of marketing, years of product development and thousands of dollars in advertising. Incorrect measurements, subfloor preparation mistakes or improper adhesive use can all lead to product failure—and every callback represents lost revenue. For retailers, it often means eating the cost of replacement materials and labor. For mills and manufacturers, it can mean a damaged reputation and future lost sales.

According to industry estimates, installation-related claims account for a significant portion of customer dissatisfaction in flooring. Each dissatisfied customer doesn’t just hurt one sale. In today’s digital-first world, a single bad installation can spread far beyond one household.

Training as risk management. This is where investment in installer training proves its return. Well-trained installers reduce costly mistakes, protect warranties and minimize claims. Moreover, they enhance the customer experience. For every call a dealer doesn’t get about a failed installation, they gain something far more valuable: a satisfied customer who is likely to recommend that dealer to others.

Manufacturers and distributors benefit, too. When their products are consistently installed correctly, confidence in product quality rises. The installer becomes a partner in brand reputation management, ensuring that what leaves the mill floor is experienced in the customer’s home as intended.

Building long-term value. ROI is often measured in dollars, but training produces returns that extend well beyond the balance sheet. Skilled installers bring professionalism, punctuality and pride to the job. That professionalism extends throughout the supply chain: retailers get more referrals; manufacturers see fewer warranty claims; and distributors build stronger relationships with their dealers.

And customers see value—not just in their floors, but in the entire experience of working with the flooring industry.

The installer shortage has created urgency, but the real opportunity lies in shifting the narrative. Training isn’t just about filling a pipeline; it’s about protecting the brands, businesses and legacies that make up the flooring industry.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.

Previous article
Style & Design award winners 2025 announced
Next article
Collaboration is the name of the game at Synergy Convention

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Collaboration is the name of the game at Synergy Convention

Ken Ryan - 0
Nashville, Tenn.—As debuts go, the inaugural Synergy Convention & Expo, the uniting of four flooring trade bodies, virtually guaranteed there will be an encore...
Read more
Carpet

Style & Design award winners 2025 announced

FCNews Staff - 0
Floor Covering News announced the winners of its second annual FCNewStyle & Design Awards, a program that recognizes outstanding achievement in product visuals across today’s...
Read more
Column

Takeaways from the failed Cracker Barrel rebranding

Steve Feldman - 0
I’ve been to a Cracker Barrel less than five times in my life, probably all but once for breakfast. Call me a snob, but...
Read more
News

Anatolia, Aeterna return to Cersaie 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Bologna, Italy—Anatolia and its Aeterna brand will return to Cersaie 2025 to showcase their latest contributions to the global design and architectural community. The...
Read more
News

Decocer exhibits ‘Echoes of Earth’ at Cersaie 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Bologna, Italy—Decocer returns to Cersaie, the leading international fair for ceramics and design, with a signature space titled “Echoes of the Earth.” Designed by...
Read more
Installation

Versatrim launches Commercial Aluminum Moldings

FCNews Staff - 0
Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a leading molding brand in North America, announced the launch of its new Commercial Aluminum Moldings collection, engineered for performance, safety and...
Read more

As seen in

September 22, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X