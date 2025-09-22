The hidden ROI of installer training

In the flooring industry, discussions about training often center on solving the installer shortage. While that conversation is critical, there’s a deeper reason training should be at the forefront: the protection of brand reputation. For retailers, distributors and manufacturers, properly trained installers are not just a labor solution—they are a safeguard for customer trust, brand credibility and long-term profitability.

Here’s why:

Installation—The final brand touchpoint. Every flooring product, no matter how innovative or beautiful, is only as good as the installation. When a customer invests in new flooring, her lasting impression of the brand comes from the person kneeling on their floor with tools in hand. That installer becomes the brand’s final ambassador. A skilled installer leaves behind more than a finished floor. They leave behind confidence, loyalty and the likelihood of repeat business.

The high cost of poor installations. The flooring industry is no stranger to the costs of callbacks. A poor installation can undo months of marketing, years of product development and thousands of dollars in advertising. Incorrect measurements, subfloor preparation mistakes or improper adhesive use can all lead to product failure—and every callback represents lost revenue. For retailers, it often means eating the cost of replacement materials and labor. For mills and manufacturers, it can mean a damaged reputation and future lost sales.

According to industry estimates, installation-related claims account for a significant portion of customer dissatisfaction in flooring. Each dissatisfied customer doesn’t just hurt one sale. In today’s digital-first world, a single bad installation can spread far beyond one household.

Training as risk management. This is where investment in installer training proves its return. Well-trained installers reduce costly mistakes, protect warranties and minimize claims. Moreover, they enhance the customer experience. For every call a dealer doesn’t get about a failed installation, they gain something far more valuable: a satisfied customer who is likely to recommend that dealer to others.

Manufacturers and distributors benefit, too. When their products are consistently installed correctly, confidence in product quality rises. The installer becomes a partner in brand reputation management, ensuring that what leaves the mill floor is experienced in the customer’s home as intended.

Building long-term value. ROI is often measured in dollars, but training produces returns that extend well beyond the balance sheet. Skilled installers bring professionalism, punctuality and pride to the job. That professionalism extends throughout the supply chain: retailers get more referrals; manufacturers see fewer warranty claims; and distributors build stronger relationships with their dealers.

And customers see value—not just in their floors, but in the entire experience of working with the flooring industry.

The installer shortage has created urgency, but the real opportunity lies in shifting the narrative. Training isn’t just about filling a pipeline; it’s about protecting the brands, businesses and legacies that make up the flooring industry.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.