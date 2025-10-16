Industry mourns the passing of Bruce Weber

Roswell, Ga.—With deep respect and sorrow, American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announce the passing of Bruce Weber, a respected figure in the flooring industry whose career spanned more than five decades.

Weber’s journey began on the football field, where he won back-to-back national titles as a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He often joked that he was “drafted in the first round” by Armstrong Industries, where he began building the foundation of his professional life.

At Armstrong, Bruce earned the Presidential Award, recognizing his dedication, leadership and vision. The company played a key role in shaping his career and remained a valued partner to the business he later built.

In 1999, Weber founded American Home Surfaces Group. In 2003, his son Joe joined him, marking the start of a strong father-son partnership. Together they launched Commercial USA in 2013, expanding their reach and impact. Today, both organizations, led by Joe Weber and Tony Wright, serve more than 450 members nationwide.

A lasting legacy

Meaningful relationships shaped Weber’s career, including his friendship with mentor Harold Turk, who became president of Dal-Tile in 2006. Dal-Tile was instrumental in AHSG’s early success and remains a treasured partner.

Weber’s love for the flooring industry ran deep. He valued every manufacturer and distributor partner and took great joy in traveling with Joe to visit members who became like family. His passion centered on people, not profit. He helped others succeed, stayed present and supported the industry in every way possible.

Beyond his professional legacy, Weber was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathi; his children, Lisa Calnan (Paul), Jeff Weber (Brianna) and Joe Weber (Theresa); his grandchildren, Madeline and Christina; his grand dogs; and his siblings, Bob, Cathy and Mark. His family was his greatest joy and his legacy lives on through them.

The family will hold a private service. St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Marietta, Ga., will host a funeral Mass at a later date.