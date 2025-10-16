Mohawk Builder + Multifamily host 2025 Design Summit

Fredericksburg, Texas—Mohawk Builder + Multifamily hosted its exclusive 2025 Design Summit from Oct. 6–8 at the Albert Hotel here with a special visit to the Rhinory, home to Blake the rhino.

The three-day event brought together top designers and industry professionals to explore trends shaping single-family and multifamily design. Attendees participated in hands-on workshops and an interactive Red Thread Theory experience, a philosophy centered on purpose, connection and creativity.

Throughout the summit, participants explored Mohawk’s Red Thread, which highlights what the company is built on, what it believes in and what it aims to expand. Mohawk produces a wide range of products in the United States, including carpet, RevWood, PureTech and sheet goods such as VersaTech.

The company continues to lead through innovation, sustainability and design. Mohawk recycles more than 6 billion plastic bottles each year into carpet fibers and uses organic, renewable materials in PureTech. Sustainability is not just a talking point for the company — it is a core part of how it operates.

Mohawk’s innovation and broad product portfolio position it as a one-stop design resource. The company offers soft and hard surface flooring, countertops and tile under the Mohawk and Daltile brands.

During the 2025 Design Summit, attendees took part in immersive product sessions, collaborative design walkthroughs and curated experiences. The goal was to spark creativity and foster meaningful connections among professionals shaping the future of residential design.