WFCA launches first nationwide Step Up Tour

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its leadership on the road in 2026 with the launch of its first-ever Step Up Tour—a nationwide initiative designed to meet members where they work, elevate their stories and spotlight the professionals shaping the future of the flooring industry.

According to the organization, the Step Up Tour represents the most ambitious effort in its history to meet members face-to-face. Throughout the year, WFCA leadership will travel across North America to visit member businesses that are investing in their teams, strengthening professionalism and raising the bar within their communities.

“This industry was built by people who stepped forward when it mattered,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA. “The Step Up Tour honors that spirit. It reinforces that real leadership means showing up in person to support the next generation who will carry this industry forward.”

First introduced at The International Surface Event earlier this year, the initiative now moves from concept to action, reflecting WFCA’s long-standing belief that leadership begins with presence—investing in people, strengthening operations and protecting the legacy that defines the flooring industry.

The tour officially launches this spring with confirmed stops in Lakeland, Fla; Wichita, Kan; Somerset, Wis; Denver; and Grand Rapids, Mich. Additional stops are currently in development, with more host retailers to be announced as the Step Up Tour continues its expansion.

“When members invest in their teams and raise standards within their businesses, it strengthens the entire industry,” said Freida Staten, chief marketing and strategy officer, WFCA. “By telling those stories, we’re not just recognizing success — we’re creating momentum others can build on.”

The initiative is supported by Jones Walker LLP, the founding partner of the Step Up Tour.