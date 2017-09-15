Laminate: I4F system benefits consumers and installers alike

September 11/18, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 7

Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company focused on the development of patents and flooring installation solutions, has more than doubled its number of licensees over the last 12 months. This growth is driven largely by acceptance of the company’s flagship technologies, including 3L TripleLock and Click4U. 3L TripleLock provides a one-piece drop-lock installation innovation, and Click4U delivers an angle system for the long side, combined with drop-lock on the short side.

3L TripleLock is being acclaimed as the new market standard with more retailers in the U.S. asking their suppliers to switch over to the system. Results, so far, are proving extremely positive with those implementing the solution witnessing a sharp sell-out growth rate that is outperforming the overall market.

According to retailers and installers, the solution is extremely easy to use, enabling the placement of floors to be much quicker while maintaining the highest quality levels. The system’s appeal is now also extending to consumers as it is suitable for all types of flooring and, in particular, products made from new, high-demand materials.

In the U.S., installers are voicing their support of 3L TripleLock, expressing how easy and fast it is to install floors using the solution. They especially like the fact that it delivers tight seams without the inconvenience of any moving parts, according to I4F. 3L TripleLock is up to 30% faster to install than basic clicks and doesn’t need any special tools, including tapping blocks or tool bars. In addition, replacing or swapping out planks is straightforward with its simple slide and lift system.

All this enables installers to meet and exceed their customers’ demands.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the global flooring industry by bringing meaningful innovations into the market and, at the end of the day, the customer is king,” said John Rietveldt, chief executive officer of Innovations4Flooring. “People will always choose the easiest and fastest solution, and when they can also use the same technique on the newest materials, their decision becomes very clear cut.”