Spotlight: Karndean Designflooring makes it easier to sell more

November 20/27, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 12

By Lindsay Baillie

For retailers navigating the sea of LVT products, diversity is the key to success, experts say. This differentiation can be found in product design and development as well as experiences with a particular manufacturer. Karndean Designflooring aims to provide retailers with opportunities to increase their business via exclusive designs, top-notch customer service and creative marketing materials.

“At Karndean, we see flooring differently,” said Emil Mellow, director of public relations and communications. “We seek out expressive and intriguing forms in the natural world to influence our unique floor designs and combine these original features with cutting-edge design.”

Karndean Designflooring prides itself on its components-based flooring system, which was created to give consumers total control over the look and feel of their floors. Using this system, homeowners can choose the pattern of their floor with the option to blend products together or incorporate certain designs as inlays.

“Designflooring is a protected way for retailers to grow their business and prevents Karndean dealers from being out-shopped by competitors down the street,” Mellow explained. “As luxury vinyl specialists, we offer more than 200 products featuring internally developed designs and produce premium luxury vinyl across glue down, loose lay and rigid core formats so there is a Karndean-quality floor to fit any installation scenario.”

Retailers like Brenda Barber, president, Barbers Floors & More, Saint Johns, Mich., gets the concept. “Karndean outsells everything in our store—even carpet, which has always taken the lead. The close ratio for Karndean is 100% with people coming back at a later date for additional rooms. It is an easy sell for young, active families with children and pets; older couples want it because it takes the place of hardwood without the expense. I believe in it so much that [several of my family members] have Karndean and love it.”

Dealers say Karndean’s in-house designs coupled with selective distribution help the manufacturer provide its retailer partners with an edge over other flooring stores. As John Wright, vice president, Wright Furniture & Flooring, Hannibal, Mo., puts it: “Karndean’s vast selection in products, colors and different installation options—as well as the fact that its products are hassle free with no claims—make it easier to do business.”

Selling tools

To help retailers sell its products, Karndean provides dealers with various merchandising vehicles and marketing materials. This includes retail displays that showcase products on large-format boards to demonstrate detailed designs and color variation within the individual pieces, as well as ways to enhance a layout by incorporating design strips and inlays.

“Our platinum-level dealers are also equipped with our design table, which not only houses full-size product samples but allows designers and homeowners the opportunity to lay products on top of the table to experiment with different design options,” Mellow explained. “Retailers can also expect to frequently see their dedicated sales representative to provide the latest product knowledge and best practices.”

In addition to design-focused products and marketing materials, Karndean retailers can take advantage of qualified leads driven to their store through the “Find A Retailer” (FAR) tool found on the manufacturer’s website. Consumers can find their nearest Karndean Designflooring retailer, ranked by tier, by entering in a city, state or zip code, and filling out a form to have the retailer get in touch.

Another advantage to partnering with Karndean Designflooring is the company’s customer service team, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. According to the company, it’s not uncommon for Karndean’s retailers and customer service representatives to be on a first-name basis.

For Richard Akel, manager, Akel’s Carpet One, Little Rock, Ark., Karndean’s customer service and employees help make the difference. “[As a corporation] Karndean has great people. They take your calls and answer your questions and are on top of any requests instantly.”