Lessons learned from a local optometrist

(Part four in a series)

About 18 months ago, for the first time in my life, I began wearing prescription glasses. I had lots of questions about contact lenses, Lasik and other options for correcting my vision, so I wanted to work with a quality, local optometrist. I did my research and found someone near me who had a great reputation.

Here’s what I discovered:

The optometrist’s success story

Despite the challenges of the current labor market, this optometrist is fully staffed with around 20 engaged and cheerful employees. The staff—from receptionists to opticians—are attentive, friendly and clearly enjoy their work. Unlike many businesses struggling with staff shortages, this optometrist retains a full team. How do they do it?

Higher prices are key

This optometrist does not compete on price with big-box retailers like Walmart or online discounters. Instead, they charge higher prices for their services and eyewear. This premium pricing allows them to offer better wages than their competition, benefits packages and perks that attract and retain high-quality employees.

Exceptional work environment

The physical work environment is a big part of their success. The office is clean, modern and well-maintained, creating a pleasant atmosphere for both employees and clients. What’s more, a positive, team-oriented culture is at the heart of this optometrist’s business model.

Customer experience

By focusing on a premium customer experience, the optometrist not only justifies its higher prices but also creates a sense of pride and purpose among employees. Staff members are trained to provide top-notch service.

Applying these strategies

Charge premium prices

Competing on cheap price is a dead-end street. When you cut your prices, you hurt your ability to offer higher wages, offer perks and benefits and so on. The negative downstream effects of cheap prices are numerous and virtually impossible to fix. So, keep your prices up.

Focus on premium service

Focus on creating a premium buying experience for your customers. From the time someone walks in your door until the installation is complete, their experience should be far better (and different) than they’d get from your competition.

Offer competitive compensation

As I’ve said, right now is not the time to skimp on salaries.

Create a positive work environment

Invest in your workplace. Ensure that your facilities are clean, organized and conducive to a pleasant working atmosphere. Foster a culture of teamwork, respect and open communication.

Create pride in working for your organization

Develop clear career paths for your employees. Offer training and development programs that allow staff to advance within the company. This will boost morale and help retain talent.

By adopting strategies similar to those used by my optometrist, you can create a work environment that attracts and retains top talent.

Jim Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides flooring dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.