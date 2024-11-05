2024 NAFCD Annual Convention makes its mark

By FCNews Staff
Annual ConventionNew Orleans—From October 22-24, the NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention hosted over 1,000 distribution professionals at the Hyatt Regency for two full days of professional education and networking—with over 200 companies showcasing the latest products and services in the exhibit hall.

The convention showcased speakers with topics that are intended to enhance business practices and provided unique entertainment—including a baby alligator photo opportunity. Highlights of the event included an economic outlook on the future of the flooring and building material distribution channels from ITR Economics, multiple receptions on the show floor, as well as a luncheon hosted in collaboration with the Women in the Flooring Industry (WIFI) group.

NBMDA executive vice president Michael Wilbur, who attended the annual convention for the first time this year, said he was both pleased and energized by the experience. “From the expansive exhibit hall to the countless connections, this convention is an absolute must for distribution professionals,” said Wilbur. “Thank you to everyone who attended, and we look forward to hosting these incredible communities in Chicago next year.”

For more information about next year’s convention on Nov. 2-6, 2025, held in Chicago, visit here.

Evan Martinez joins Spartan Hospitality
Tuesday Tips: How to let it pass

