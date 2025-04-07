Wonder Porcelain to debut Reverence collection at Coverings 2025

By FCNews Staff
wonder porcelainOrlando, Fla.—Wonder Porcelain, an American porcelain tile manufacturer, announced the launch of its Reverence color body porcelain collection at Coverings 2025, which will take place here, April 29 – May 2. Attendees are invited to experience the collection at Booth #2625.

Reverence draws its inspiration from the merging of soft cement and a subtle limestone, replicated with state-of-the-art equipment to create a distinct graphic. Its 16 x 32 and 32 x 32 tile sizes are aligned with contemporary design trends, making it ideal for both commercial and residential applications.

This collection is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Lebanon, Tenn., reflecting Wonder Porcelain’s commitment to quality and domestic production.

The Reverence collection features:

  • American craftsmanship: Proudly made in USA
  • Versatile finishes: Available in both matte and polished finishes
  • Elegant color palette: Eight neutral colors designed to complement any project, especially large-scale commercial applications
  • Variety of sizes: Standard field tiles (12 x 24, 24 x 48), contemporary large formats (16 x 32, 32 x 32) and coordinating decorative mosaics.

The collection is engineered for lasting beauty and practicality, offering exceptional durability and easy maintenance while its palette of colors, available in cool and warm tones, provides design versatility.

“Bringing the Reverence collection into Wonder Porcelain’s tile offerings is a significant step in providing our clients with premier porcelain solutions,” said Dave Godlewski, director of sales for Wonder Porcelain. “The fact that it’s made right here in the USA is a key benefit. Clients can rely on the consistent quality, durability and the enhanced aesthetic continuity of its color bodied characteristics, all delivered reliably through our domestic production.”

Carpet

Shaw Contract introduces Grounded Spaces carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract, a leader in commercial flooring solutions, recently launched Grounded Spaces, a new carpet tile collection designed to bring balance and connection...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile adds Johnny D. Stafford to sales team

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the appointment of Johnny D. Stafford as its new architectural and design sales representative for the Lexington region. “We are thrilled...
Read more
News

Mullican Flooring introduces new solid hickory collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has launched Mystic Grove, a new solid hickory product line that is designed to bring timeless warmth and sophistication to any...
Read more
Al's Column

Embracing innovation, collaboration in flooring

FCNews Columnist - 0
In the late 19th century, a young girl from Dalton, Ga., unknowingly laid the groundwork for what would become a global flooring empire. At...
Read more
Column

Remodeling market poised for growth in 2025

Steve Feldman - 0
Amid all the talk and uncertainty around tariffs lies some positive news related to the remodeling market that came out of the International Builders’...
Read more
Featured Post

Retail outlook: Dealers remain mostly upbeat amid uncertainty

Ken Ryan - 0
After a respectable start to 2025, flooring retailers are entering a period of uncertainty amid declining consumer confidence, persistently high mortgage rates and tariff...
Read more

