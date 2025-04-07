Wonder Porcelain to debut Reverence collection at Coverings 2025

Orlando, Fla.—Wonder Porcelain, an American porcelain tile manufacturer, announced the launch of its Reverence color body porcelain collection at Coverings 2025, which will take place here, April 29 – May 2. Attendees are invited to experience the collection at Booth #2625.

Reverence draws its inspiration from the merging of soft cement and a subtle limestone, replicated with state-of-the-art equipment to create a distinct graphic. Its 16 x 32 and 32 x 32 tile sizes are aligned with contemporary design trends, making it ideal for both commercial and residential applications.

This collection is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Lebanon, Tenn., reflecting Wonder Porcelain’s commitment to quality and domestic production.

The Reverence collection features:

American craftsmanship: Proudly made in USA

Versatile finishes: Available in both matte and polished finishes

Elegant color palette: Eight neutral colors designed to complement any project, especially large-scale commercial applications

Variety of sizes: Standard field tiles (12 x 24, 24 x 48), contemporary large formats (16 x 32, 32 x 32) and coordinating decorative mosaics.

The collection is engineered for lasting beauty and practicality, offering exceptional durability and easy maintenance while its palette of colors, available in cool and warm tones, provides design versatility.

“Bringing the Reverence collection into Wonder Porcelain’s tile offerings is a significant step in providing our clients with premier porcelain solutions,” said Dave Godlewski, director of sales for Wonder Porcelain. “The fact that it’s made right here in the USA is a key benefit. Clients can rely on the consistent quality, durability and the enhanced aesthetic continuity of its color bodied characteristics, all delivered reliably through our domestic production.”