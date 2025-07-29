Cyncly Flooring to debut unified vision, advanced tech

After months of relative quiet, Cyncly Flooring is stepping back into the spotlight—and doing so with purpose. On July 30 at 2 p.m. EST, the company will host a much-anticipated webinar that not only introduces the new identity of Cyncly Flooring but also unveils a robust suite of technologies designed to redefine how flooring retailers operate in the digital age.

“There’s been a lot of speculation—‘Are we still in the flooring space?’” Jeff Bieber, vice president of marketing, websites, Cyncly Flooring, told FCNews. “Tomorrow, we’re answering that loud and clear: not only are we here, we’ve been building something the industry has never seen before.”

The webinar marks a coming out for the new Cyncly Flooring brand, which unifies legacy companies like Broadlume, Mobile Marketing, RFMS and RollMaster under one umbrella. While the past few months may have seemed quiet from the outside, internally, the team has been hard at work integrating technologies and scaling operations with the backing of global software powerhouse Cyncly. “This is about giving dealers a glimpse of what’s coming,” Bieber noted.

But more than any one product, the webinar aims to introduce a fundamental shift in how flooring software is delivered: as a unified, all-in-one platform. “You can’t just sell a ‘feature’ anymore,” said John Weller, chief innovation officer, flooring. “Consumers expect a seamless experience—from inspiration and shopping to quoting, scheduling, install and post-sale follow-up. That’s what we’re building.”

Weller emphasized the significance of Cyncly’s broader reach—particularly its dominance in the kitchen and bath space, where it serves 70,000 businesses and holds an estimated 40% market share. “Cyncly’s already transformed kitchen and bath,” he said. “Now we’re taking those tools and applying them to flooring. We’re talking about marketing, operations, inventory, ERP and customer experience—completely unified.”

What’s more, this new Cyncly will focus on the technology of the future, which today means a focus on artificial intelligence. “When you look at the AI world and how everything is moving and changing so quickly, our retailers are no longer just competing with each other. Now you’ve got box stores, e-commerce stores and mega stores like Floor & Decor that can leverage AI with millions if not billions of dollars—the bar has been raised to a place I don’t think many people can even comprehend. And so the timing of the acquisition by Cyncly and uniting those powerhouse resources for the flooring industry cannot be overstated.”

While tomorrow’s session is just the beginning, the team hinted at a series of follow-up webinars already planned—focused on AI, new payment platforms and Project Summit, a next-generation ERP system designed specifically for flooring.

“It’s the start of what we’re calling the ‘Summer of Cyncly,’” Weller said. “We’re opening the lines of communication again, and we’re doing it with more power and innovation than the flooring industry has ever seen.”

Webinar details:

What: Re-Connect Townhall

When: July 30 @ 2 p.m. EST

Who: Cyncly leadership

Mark Lukianchuk, general manager, Cyncly Flooring

John Weller, chief innovation officer, Cyncly Flooring

Carole Cross, managing director, Mobile Marketing/Cyncly Flooring

Todd Saunders, SVP Cyncly websites, Cyncly Flooring

Jeff Bieber, vp of marketing, websites, Cyncly Flooring

Agenda:

Re-introducing Cyncly Flooring and sharing our vision for flooring technology.

Learning about 8+ new ways to grow your business, including:

Our #1 most requested website feature (coming soon)

3+ new AI-powered tools

2 powerful measurement tools for residential and commercial opportunities

A sneak peek at our new ERP (Project Summit) and much more.

To register for the webinar, visit here.