Mannington Mills sells San Jose Burke Industries plant

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills Inc., announced the sale of its San Jose, Calif.-based Burke Industries manufacturing operations to Polycorp Ltd. Polycorp is a manufacturer of engineered elastomer solutions and a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners.

The transaction involves only the non-flooring rubber business of Burke Industries in San Jose. It does not affect Mannington’s rubber flooring and finishing products. Mannington Mills will continue to manufacture rubber and vinyl flooring products, including tiles, stair treads, wall base and accessories. Production will continue without interruption at its Calhoun, Ga., and Eustis, Fla., facilities.

“This transition offers the opportunity for the Burke Industries custom rubber business to flourish under new ownership and allows Mannington to focus on its core business, which is flooring,” said Tom Pendley, president and CEO of Mannington Mills. “With 110 years of flooring leadership, we continue to pursue strategic moves that will secure our future for generations to come.”

The San Jose facility will continue to operate with the existing Burke Industries workforce in place. No other Mannington operations are affected by the transaction.