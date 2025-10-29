Serving up a superior customer experience

There are a lot of factors that impact business for flooring specialty retailers. Although some are outside your control—economic conditions and the competitive environment are two that come to mind—one factor you can control happens to correlate directly with long-term success: the customer experience you provide.

A great customer experience can generate repeat business and positive word of mouth. A smooth, pleasant experience that starts with an initial showroom visit and ends with installation of a beautiful floor is more than a win for your bottom line—it’s potentially the most powerful form of marketing for your business. And it’s a clear differentiator from big-box home improvement stores and national discount flooring retailers.

While the entire customer experience can encompass everything from a homeowner browsing your website to an installer going to the home for measurements, let’s focus on what happens in your showroom.

The goal, of course, is to help customers choose a floor they’ll love. Some have a good idea of what they want aesthetically and have done their homework about different types of resilient flooring, but most probably need more guidance. Maybe they have an idea about color and style, but aren’t aware of different luxury vinyl installation formats, for example. Or maybe they’re a complete blank slate, at the very start of the process and relying on you for help.

What’s the best way to get to know these customers, determine the right floor for their space and provide that superior customer experience?

Assess the situation

Delivering the right solution starts with asking the right questions, which will allow you to determine the most appropriate type of resilient flooring if the customer isn’t sure.

Lifestyle: Kids and pets in the home? Empty-nesters?

What is motivating the purchase: Replacing an old floor? Renovating an entire space?

What is the space like: Ground floor or upstairs? Large and open or small and confined? How’s the space used? What about the subfloor?

Budget considerations: A ballpark range for the project cost?

Provide inspiration

If customers aren’t certain about color or style for a new floor, there are a variety of ways to help them find the right look. Here is what to know:

Thought-starters: How do you envision the space? What feeling would you like to create?

Go-to visual resources: Catalogs, magazines, Pinterest pages or social media posts with stylish interiors

Mood boards: Combine flooring samples with fabric swatches, paint swatches and fixtures to explore color palettes

Visualizers: Digital “view in a room” tools can give customers the confidence to make a final selection

A flooring purchase is a significant investment for many customers. By complementing your product expertise with the ability to learn what’s important to them, you create a stronger connection. This gives you the opportunity to ensure they get it right.

Julie Thomas is the senior retail channel marketing manager for Karndean Designflooring, serving the company and its retailer partners with a unique combination of expertise in interior design, color theory, merchandising and residential flooring.