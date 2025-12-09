Tuesday Tips: The power of pausing

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings highlights how deliberately pausing can be one of the most effective ways to elevate your performance and stay ahead of the competition.